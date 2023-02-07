In the case of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV), what’s next?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518950 shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5784 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4562.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUPV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2143, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8480.

Shares Statistics:

SUPV traded an average of 393.44K shares per day over the past three months and 483.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.91M. Insiders hold about 20.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 530.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 631.01k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, SUPV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.03.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.68M to a low estimate of $160.68M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s year-ago sales were $129.16M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $558.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $362.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $460.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $589.44M, down -21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $620.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.