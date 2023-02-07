In the case of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), what’s next?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) closed the day trading at $122.92 up 1.44% from the previous closing price of $121.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3344014 shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPOT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1048.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $180 from $121 previously.

On February 06, 2023, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $160.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $130.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $177.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPOT traded about 1.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPOT traded about 3.58M shares per day. A total of 193.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.62M. Insiders hold about 27.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 5.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$1.87, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$3.65.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $3.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.29B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.68B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.24B and the low estimate is $13.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.