In What Direction Will e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (NYSE:ELF) Stock Goes From Here?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) closed the day trading at $68.67 down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $69.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006405 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

On February 02, 2023, JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $70.

DA Davidson reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Milsten Scott sold 61,139 shares for $66.54 per share. The transaction valued at 4,068,423 led to the insider holds 127,560 shares of the business.

Milsten Scott sold 55,000 shares of ELF for $3,133,644 on Jan 09. The now owns 127,560 shares after completing the transaction at $56.98 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, AMIN TARANG, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,664 shares for $55.57 each. As a result, the insider received 925,983 and left with 339,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $71.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELF traded about 795.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELF traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.84M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $478.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.4M and the low estimate is $472.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.