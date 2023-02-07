In What Direction Will Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) was $0.92 for the day, down -8.00% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760710 shares were traded. PCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Lin Patrick bought 2,000 shares for $1.59 per share. The transaction valued at 3,189 led to the insider holds 433,390 shares of the business.

Lin Patrick bought 800 shares of PCSA for $2,835 on Apr 07. The Chief Business – Strategy Off now owns 431,390 shares after completing the transaction at $3.54 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Lin Patrick, who serves as the Chief Business – Strategy Off of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $3.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,752 and bolstered with 430,590 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCSA has reached a high of $4.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4089, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3340.

Shares Statistics:

PCSA traded an average of 227.08K shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.11M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 72.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 65.66k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$1.14.