In What Direction Will Teladoc Health Inc.’s (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) was $30.31 for the day, down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $31.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4193386 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDOC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 07, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Napolitano Richard J sold 787 shares for $33.00 per share. The transaction valued at 25,973 led to the insider holds 2,808 shares of the business.

Geshuri Arnnon sold 1,500 shares of TDOC for $49,815 on Feb 02. The CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER now owns 74,317 shares after completing the transaction at $33.21 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Geshuri Arnnon, who serves as the CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of the company, sold 750 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 22,500 and left with 74,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $79.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.87.

Shares Statistics:

TDOC traded an average of 4.40M shares per day over the past three months and 4.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.08M with a Short Ratio of 29.66M, compared to 32.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.47% and a Short% of Float of 23.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$61.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$58.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 24 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$2.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.99M to a low estimate of $623M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.24M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.94M, an increase of 15.30% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $672.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641.7M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.