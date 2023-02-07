Invest in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) closed at $0.78 in the last session, down -28.44% from day before closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1844609 shares were traded. SBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6725.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 50.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Harris Jeffrey Todd bought 39,775 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 66,396 led to the insider holds 69,959 shares of the business.

Harris Jeffrey Todd bought 20,184 shares of SBIG for $31,743 on Sep 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 30,184 shares after completing the transaction at $1.57 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBIG has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7131, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9083.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBIG traded on average about 199.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 968.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SBIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 175.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 129.07k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.1M and the low estimate is $51.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.