Invest in Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) closed at $21.04 in the last session, down -4.80% from day before closing price of $22.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5158179 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UPST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $15.

On October 25, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $17.Mizuho initiated its Underperform rating on October 25, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares for $18.82 per share. The transaction valued at 60,224 led to the insider holds 290,585 shares of the business.

Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares of UPST for $55,936 on Jan 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 275,585 shares after completing the transaction at $17.48 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Datta Sanjay, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $17.02 each. As a result, the insider received 54,448 and left with 275,585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $161.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UPST traded on average about 5.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.99M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.26M with a Short Ratio of 25.72M, compared to 24.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.28% and a Short% of Float of 37.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $938.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $869.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $848.55M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $758.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.