Is Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) closed at $0.14 in the last session, up 4.51% from day before closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22004014 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1280.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 11,156 led to the insider holds 217,717 shares of the business.

Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares of NVOS for $11,125 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 212,717 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1853, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1493.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVOS traded on average about 10.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 45.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 31.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.89k with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 16.9k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.