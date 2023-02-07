Is this a Prime Time To acquire Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) stock

The price of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) closed at $4.06 in the last session, up 3.57% from day before closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658211 shares were traded. BIOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 4,585 led to the insider holds 148,774 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOR has reached a high of $52.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.4007.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIOR traded on average about 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 745.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.32M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 14.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.61M, down -99.00% from the average estimate.