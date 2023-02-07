It’s a good day to be an 2U Inc. (TWOU) shareholder

In the latest session, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) closed at $10.66 down -16.78% from its previous closing price of $12.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2129932 shares were traded. TWOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 2U Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3251.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Peters Gregory K bought 49,663 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 500,106 led to the insider holds 164,589 shares of the business.

CHERNIS MARK bought 10,000 shares of TWOU for $99,200 on Feb 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 349,939 shares after completing the transaction at $9.92 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Paucek Christopher J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 26,040 shares for $9.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 251,026 and bolstered with 603,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $18.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWOU has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. A total of 77.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 7.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 12.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.95 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $977.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $958.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $962.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.68M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $995.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $884.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.