It’s a good day to be an FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) shareholder

In the latest session, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed at $24.93 up 1.47% from its previous closing price of $24.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047006 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FibroGen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Conterno Enrique A sold 1,538 shares for $19.95 per share. The transaction valued at 30,683 led to the insider holds 295,483 shares of the business.

Wettig Thane sold 734 shares of FGEN for $11,597 on Dec 23. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 89,163 shares after completing the transaction at $15.80 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Graham Juan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,407 shares for $14.50 each. As a result, the insider received 20,402 and left with 53,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 89.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FGEN has traded an average of 864.23K shares per day and 861.2k over the past ten days. A total of 93.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 5.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.84 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$3.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.33M to a low estimate of $20.76M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.97M, an estimated decrease of -79.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.24M, an increase of 119.10% over than the figure of -$79.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.31M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.94M and the low estimate is $154.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.