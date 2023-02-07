It’s a good day to be an Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.46, up 1.93% from its previous closing price of $25.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1729433 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 401.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1248.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 15, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $37.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Whitaker Jason R sold 12,032 shares for $28.28 per share. The transaction valued at 340,265 led to the insider holds 483,020 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jason R sold 12,032 shares of SHLS for $332,900 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 495,052 shares after completing the transaction at $27.67 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,032 shares for $27.88 each. As a result, the insider received 335,433 and left with 507,084 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 189.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 115.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHLS traded 2.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 9.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $83.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.6M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.64M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.57M, an increase of 84.30% over than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 46.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.55M and the low estimate is $393M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.