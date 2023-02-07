It’s a good day to be an Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Vacasa Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.75, down -6.42% from its previous closing price of $1.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1510289 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VCSA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Breon Eric sold 289,673 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,167,382 led to the insider holds 567,889 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 143,564 shares of VCSA for $581,434 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 857,562 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,600 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 18,400 and left with 1,001,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vacasa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $9.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4405, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2112.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VCSA traded 2.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.89M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 5.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $390.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $394.94M to a low estimate of $386.8M. As of the current estimate, Vacasa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $329.93M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.93M, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.06M, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.