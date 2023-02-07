It’s an appealing income play to consider Angi Inc. (ANGI)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900882 shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7900.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.60.

On December 02, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 48,164 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 144,492 led to the insider holds 22,416 shares of the business.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 6 shares of ANGI for $18 on Jan 30. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 70,580 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 400 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,200 and left with 70,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $9.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6147.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANGI traded on average about 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 921.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 503.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.32M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.02M, compared to 7.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 17.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $502.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $512M to a low estimate of $494.1M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461.56M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $453.92M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $464.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $437.81M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.