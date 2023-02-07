It’s an appealing income play to consider Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY)

After finishing at $21.37 in the prior trading day, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) closed at $21.16, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539649 shares were traded. SNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Trousdale William sold 454 shares for $16.67 per share. The transaction valued at 7,568 led to the insider holds 16,357 shares of the business.

Trousdale William sold 249 shares of SNCY for $4,049 on Jan 04. The VP-Fin. Plan. & Anlys & Treas. now owns 16,811 shares after completing the transaction at $16.26 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Neale Erin Rose, who serves as the Secretary of the company, sold 581 shares for $16.20 each. As a result, the insider received 9,409 and left with 29,456 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 134.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $30.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 443.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 291.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.76M. Shares short for SNCY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 3.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $216.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $218M to a low estimate of $215.55M. As of the current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.66M, an estimated increase of 24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.32M, an increase of 28.30% over than the figure of $24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $905M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $877M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $886.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.01M, up 42.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.