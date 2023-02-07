It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed the day trading at $83.68 down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $86.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52947601 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $88.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 16,153 shares for $70.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,146,055 led to the insider holds 113,875 shares of the business.

Bergman Rick sold 3,000 shares of AMD for $225,660 on Nov 14. The EVP, Computing & Graphics now owns 158,232 shares after completing the transaction at $75.22 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who serves as the EVP & CSO of the company, sold 10,425 shares for $57.45 each. As a result, the insider received 598,916 and left with 130,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $132.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMD traded about 63.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMD traded about 70.8M shares per day. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.93M with a Short Ratio of 31.12M, compared to 30.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 33 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.43B, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30B and the low estimate is $21.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.