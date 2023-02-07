It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) stock

The closing price of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) was $7.32 for the day, down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $7.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655372 shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RYAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

On July 18, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Posze James L Jr bought 5,000 shares for $7.55 per share. The transaction valued at 37,754 led to the insider holds 121,888 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.15.

Shares Statistics:

RYAM traded an average of 619.12K shares per day over the past three months and 687.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 2.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $426.75M to a low estimate of $414.1M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.87M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $414.4M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.