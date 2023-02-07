Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) was $0.92 for the day, down -3.50% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0334 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602834 shares were traded. ZEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9132.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On August 11, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 11, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 1,300,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,430,130 led to the insider holds 7,571,903 shares of the business.

Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 570,563 shares of ZEV for $1,199,038 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 8,871,903 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Rosella Holdings Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 466,574 shares for $2.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,178,099 and left with 9,442,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lightning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEV has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2385.

Shares Statistics:

ZEV traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.29M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.67M, compared to 8.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.99% and a Short% of Float of 22.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.5M to a low estimate of $8M. As of the current estimate, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.26M, an estimated increase of 41.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.76M, an increase of 391.80% over than the figure of $41.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.05M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.99M, up 81.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $231M and the low estimate is $130.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 424.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.