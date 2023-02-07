ODFL (Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) closed at $369.57 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $371.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920852 shares were traded. ODFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $373.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $366.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $326 from $291 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $315 to $395.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $284 to $388.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when CONGDON DAVID S sold 32,000 shares for $313.95 per share. The transaction valued at 10,046,293 led to the insider holds 858,861 shares of the business.

Bates David J. sold 1,076 shares of ODFL for $321,767 on Nov 10. The SVP – Operations now owns 13,750 shares after completing the transaction at $299.04 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, CONGDON DAVID S, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 28,754 shares for $296.24 each. As a result, the insider received 8,517,957 and left with 780,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has reached a high of $381.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 306.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 280.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ODFL has traded an average of 840.00K shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 111.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.33M. Insiders hold about 12.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ODFL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 3.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ODFL is 1.60, from 0.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32. The current Payout Ratio is 9.20% for ODFL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.82 and a low estimate of $2.63, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.65, with high estimates of $2.93 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.08 and $11.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.94. EPS for the following year is $11.66, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.35 and $10.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.26B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.64B and the low estimate is $5.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.