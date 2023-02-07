Pentair plc (PNR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) closed the day trading at $58.23 down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $59.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1860772 shares were traded. PNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PNR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $44 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when BRYAN GLYNIS sold 3,947 shares for $45.14 per share. The transaction valued at 178,168 led to the insider holds 27,609 shares of the business.

GLENN T MICHAEL sold 3,947 shares of PNR for $184,522 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 26,496 shares after completing the transaction at $46.75 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Rolchigo Philip M., who serves as the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,531 shares for $47.90 each. As a result, the insider received 121,224 and left with 21,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pentair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNR has reached a high of $62.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PNR traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PNR traded about 2.42M shares per day. A total of 164.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.96M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PNR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.41M with a Short Ratio of 7.23M, compared to 7.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Dividends & Splits

PNR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.77 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82. The current Payout Ratio is 24.10% for PNR, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1489:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.74 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.65. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.87 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $972.93M. As of the current estimate, Pentair plc’s year-ago sales were $988.6M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.