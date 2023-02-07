Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) closed at $3.11 in the last session, down -6.33% from day before closing price of $3.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876299 shares were traded. RXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0900.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $5 from $9 previously.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Samant Shashank bought 19,933 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 91,520 led to the insider holds 158,507 shares of the business.

Samant Shashank bought 100,000 shares of RXT for $454,620 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 138,574 shares after completing the transaction at $4.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXT has reached a high of $13.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6848.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RXT traded on average about 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.75M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.37% stake in the company. Shares short for RXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.22M with a Short Ratio of 8.79M, compared to 9.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 27.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $772.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $774.93M to a low estimate of $770.39M. As of the current estimate, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $762.5M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $781.17M, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $803.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $773M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.23B and the low estimate is $3.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.