Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) was $24.50 for the day, down -36.03% from the previous closing price of $38.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875889 shares were traded. SMLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $45 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Murphy-Chutorian Douglas sold 2,000 shares for $72.65 per share. The transaction valued at 145,291 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Murphy-Chutorian Douglas sold 2,000 shares of SMLR for $140,430 on Feb 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $70.22 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Murphy-Chutorian Douglas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $76.04 each. As a result, the insider received 152,079 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Semler’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMLR has reached a high of $81.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.47.

Shares Statistics:

SMLR traded an average of 27.71K shares per day over the past three months and 34.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMLR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 28.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.03M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78.58M and the low estimate is $63.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.