So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) closed at $2.36 in the last session, up 2.16% from day before closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234720 shares were traded. SY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 23, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SY has reached a high of $3.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5245, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0499.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SY traded on average about 512.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 918.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.51M. Insiders hold about 48.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 4.26M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $67.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.7M to a low estimate of $67.21M. As of the current estimate, So-Young International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66.14M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.48M, a decrease of -12.40% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.22M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $258.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.7M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.66M and the low estimate is $170.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.