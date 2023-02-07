There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Castellum Inc. (CTM) can be one of them

The closing price of Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM) was $1.22 for the day, up 10.91% from the previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792895 shares were traded. CTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Kaunitz Emil bought 5,585 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 5,353 led to the insider holds 1,999,856 shares of the business.

WRIGHT JAY O bought 75,000 shares of CTM for $15,000 on Dec 06. The insider now owns 9,211,772 shares after completing the transaction at $0.20 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Campbell John Francis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $1.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,792 and bolstered with 63,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTM has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0718.

Shares Statistics:

CTM traded an average of 313.52K shares per day over the past three months and 78.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.93M. Insiders hold about 45.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.08% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.