There are many powerful catalysts in the market: MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) can be one of them

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) closed the day trading at $3.13 down -3.99% from the previous closing price of $3.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3278290 shares were traded. MVIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MVIS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 26, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.

On December 17, 2015, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2015, with a $3.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 445.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVIS has reached a high of $5.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6549.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MVIS traded about 1.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MVIS traded about 3.57M shares per day. A total of 165.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MVIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.87M with a Short Ratio of 39.04M, compared to 41.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.29% and a Short% of Float of 25.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $500k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, MicroVision Inc.’s year-ago sales were $557k, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400k, a decrease of -44.40% less than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5M, down -40.00% from the average estimate.