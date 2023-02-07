There is a good chance Cyngn Inc. (CYN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1.24 in the prior trading day, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) closed at $1.10, down -11.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512459 shares were traded. CYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.80 and its Current Ratio is at 29.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYN has reached a high of $6.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7651, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3300.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 219.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 734.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.14M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CYN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 411.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 343.81k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.88.