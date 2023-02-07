There Is Still Room For Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) was $3.20 for the day, up 1.59% from the previous closing price of $3.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982838 shares were traded. PFMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PFMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On July 07, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM bought 100,000 shares for $2.84 per share. The transaction valued at 284,000 led to the insider holds 15,454,704 shares of the business.

ECMC Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of PFMT for $441,138 on Mar 16. The 10% Owner now owns 2,044,881 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, ECMC Group, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 24,229 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider received 48,458 and left with 2,239,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFMT has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0086, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4697.

Shares Statistics:

PFMT traded an average of 208.60K shares per day over the past three months and 354.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 359.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 329.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.39M, down -12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.44M and the low estimate is $118.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.