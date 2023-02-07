There Is Still Room For Wayfair Inc. (W) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) was $64.85 for the day, down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $67.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3830343 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of W’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $63.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Schaferkordt Anke sold 624 shares for $69.62 per share. The transaction valued at 43,446 led to the insider holds 10,674 shares of the business.

Tan Fiona sold 3,038 shares of W for $210,345 on Feb 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 45,263 shares after completing the transaction at $69.24 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Oblak Steve, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,835 shares for $69.23 each. As a result, the insider received 127,039 and left with 188,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $156.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.72.

Shares Statistics:

W traded an average of 5.69M shares per day over the past three months and 10.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Shares short for W as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.24M with a Short Ratio of 27.07M, compared to 20.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.97% and a Short% of Float of 38.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.71 and a low estimate of -$3.71, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.61, with high estimates of -$0.81 and low estimates of -$2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.39 and -$8.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.48. EPS for the following year is -$4.74, with 31 analysts recommending between -$2.38 and -$8.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.12B, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, a decrease of -6.30% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $11.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.