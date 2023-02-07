There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) closed the day trading at $19.13 up 9.31% from the previous closing price of $17.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805032 shares were traded. HROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HROW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 260.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 60.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when BOLL ANDREW R. bought 2,500 shares for $13.54 per share. The transaction valued at 33,850 led to the insider holds 255,063 shares of the business.

BAUM MARK L bought 25,000 shares of HROW for $334,750 on Dec 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,432,141 shares after completing the transaction at $13.39 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Van Horn R. Lawrence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,860 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,961 and bolstered with 1,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 478.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HROW has reached a high of $17.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HROW traded about 232.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HROW traded about 281.48k shares per day. A total of 27.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HROW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 753.93k with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 639.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.48M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.27M and the low estimate is $107.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.