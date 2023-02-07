There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) closed the day trading at $1.68 up 37.70% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12635002 shares were traded. IVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IVDA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Farnsworth Joe bought 4,200 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,499 led to the insider holds 700,342 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVDA has reached a high of $15.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0273.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IVDA traded about 416.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IVDA traded about 2.72M shares per day. A total of 14.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.02M. Insiders hold about 19.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IVDA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 56.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 66.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 267.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.