There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) closed the day trading at $22.63 down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $23.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1784685 shares were traded. OI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $34 from $20 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $24.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, O-I’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OI has reached a high of $23.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OI traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OI traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 158.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 4.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.36B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.11B and the low estimate is $6.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.