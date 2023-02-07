There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed the day trading at $2.39 down -7.72% from the previous closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22695973 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5486 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 411,216 shares for $3.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,238,583 led to the insider holds 30,832,093 shares of the business.

Morillo Daniel sold 182,377 shares of OPEN for $519,501 on Feb 02. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 1,375,178 shares after completing the transaction at $2.85 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Schwartz Christina, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,647 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider received 7,625 and left with 798,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $11.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9555.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPEN traded about 28.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPEN traded about 33.26M shares per day. A total of 629.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.71M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.82M with a Short Ratio of 89.86M, compared to 65.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 14.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 82.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.29B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.