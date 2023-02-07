This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

In the latest session, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) closed at $186.06 down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $186.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42357475 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Reduce which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Rosenblatt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $104 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $148.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,616 led to the insider holds 24,109 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of META for $48,359 on Jan 25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 24,451 shares after completing the transaction at $141.40 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 342 shares for $135.71 each. As a result, the insider received 46,413 and left with 24,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $242.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, META has traded an average of 37.19M shares per day and 47.8M over the past ten days. A total of 2.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.23B. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.87M with a Short Ratio of 28.91M, compared to 29.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 39 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $3.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.6 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.35. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 53 analysts recommending between $15.69 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 39 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.48B to a low estimate of $30.01B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.67B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.75B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.98B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.47B and the low estimate is $116.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.