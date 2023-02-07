This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

In the latest session, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed at $4.51 down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 781265 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Rau Andrew sold 335 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,511 led to the insider holds 69,077 shares of the business.

Tam Sarah K sold 1,344 shares of RENT for $6,062 on Feb 02. The Chief Merchant Officer now owns 208,406 shares after completing the transaction at $4.51 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Steinberg Larry, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,954 shares for $4.51 each. As a result, the insider received 13,324 and left with 682,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5117.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RENT has traded an average of 2.86M shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 64.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.08M, compared to 5.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.02% and a Short% of Float of 14.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$6.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$2.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $73.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74M to a low estimate of $71.3M. As of the current estimate, Rent the Runway Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.18M, an estimated increase of 30.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.66M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $30.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $286.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.3M, up 41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.13M and the low estimate is $305.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.