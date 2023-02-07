Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

The closing price of Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) was $0.56 for the day, down -4.10% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0239 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1492840 shares were traded. BOXD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5525.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOXD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On April 20, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 20, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Yaman Jared sold 37,774 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 18,162 led to the insider holds 1,644,540 shares of the business.

Weick Alison sold 33,055 shares of BOXD for $15,893 on Jan 27. The President, E-Commerce now owns 36,945 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Huang Chieh E., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 47,212 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider received 22,700 and left with 2,358,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXD has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4700.

Shares Statistics:

BOXD traded an average of 2.16M shares per day over the past three months and 3.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.19M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.31M, compared to 3.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $173.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $177.27M, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.4M and the low estimate is $197.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.