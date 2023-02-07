Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) closed the day trading at $210.59 down -1.90% from the previous closing price of $214.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1889556 shares were traded. FDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $209.19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FDX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $240 from $190 previously.

On February 02, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $233.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $170.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 25, 2022, with a $170 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when LANE AMY B bought 280 shares for $175.83 per share. The transaction valued at 49,233 led to the insider holds 1,529 shares of the business.

MARTIN R BRAD bought 1,500 shares of FDX for $215,120 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 750 shares after completing the transaction at $143.41 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Carere Brie, who serves as the EVP/Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 11,235 shares for $228.85 each. As a result, the insider received 2,571,081 and left with 16,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FedEx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $248.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 195.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FDX traded about 2.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FDX traded about 2.25M shares per day. A total of 255.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 3.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

FDX’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.60, up from 2.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.11 and a low estimate of $2.65, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $3.75 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.92 and $12.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.48. EPS for the following year is $18.08, with 29 analysts recommending between $22.54 and $12.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.51B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.18B and the low estimate is $84.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.