Update from Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR): A steady trajectory

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) closed the day trading at $1.82 down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1683205 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIFR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $3.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5095.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIFR traded about 996.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIFR traded about 1.82M shares per day. A total of 247.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 12.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $136.2M and the low estimate is $136.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,248.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.