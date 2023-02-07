Update from Lemonade Inc. (LMND): A steady trajectory

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) closed the day trading at $18.13 down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $18.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957437 shares were traded. LMND stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LMND, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 17, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $24.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Peters John Sheldon sold 4,265 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 106,625 led to the insider holds 8,985 shares of the business.

Eisenberg Michael A sold 7,500 shares of LMND for $162,056 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 106,670 shares after completing the transaction at $21.61 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Eisenberg Michael A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $20.32 each. As a result, the insider received 101,600 and left with 114,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $32.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LMND traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LMND traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 66.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 29.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.77M, compared to 12.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.67% and a Short% of Float of 25.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$1.51, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.94 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.4 and -$5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.86. EPS for the following year is -$4.62, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.8 and -$5.86.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $64.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.54M to a low estimate of $62.8M. As of the current estimate, Lemonade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.7M, an estimated increase of 81.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.73M, an increase of 96.90% over than the figure of $81.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.73M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $244.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.4M, up 84.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $408.8M and the low estimate is $337M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.