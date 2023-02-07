Which analyst expects Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.99, down -7.36% from its previous closing price of $19.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3820713 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BYND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $10.

Goldman reiterated its Sell rating for the stock on November 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 405,772 led to the insider holds 78,774 shares of the business.

KUTUA LUBI sold 15,139 shares of BYND for $217,682 on Dec 13. The CFO, Treasurer now owns 58,687 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $14.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,388 and left with 19,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $64.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BYND traded 2.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.74M with a Short Ratio of 22.54M, compared to 21.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37.29% and a Short% of Float of 45.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.81 and a low estimate of -$1.36, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.03, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.27 and -$5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.2. EPS for the following year is -$3.49, with 19 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$5.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $98.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.44M to a low estimate of $80M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.43M, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.55M, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.48M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $405M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $453.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $464.7M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $695.97M and the low estimate is $361.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.