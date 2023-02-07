Which analyst expects Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.21, up 5.33% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0106 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10568360 shares were traded. VERB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2140 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2014.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has reached a high of $1.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4022.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERB traded 6.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 27.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.17M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VERB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 7.43M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.52M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.55M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 90.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.