A correction may be in store for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares?

As of close of business last night, Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock clocked out at $68.57, up 2.13% from its previous closing price of $67.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745991 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $35.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Condella Sarah sold 1,000 shares for $67.93 per share. The transaction valued at 67,930 led to the insider holds 84,090 shares of the business.

Condella Sarah sold 1,000 shares of EXAS for $60,000 on Jan 09. The EVP, Human Resources now owns 85,090 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Cunningham Everett, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 16,872 shares for $31.37 each. As a result, the insider received 529,275 and left with 18,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $84.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXAS traded 2.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.12M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.62M with a Short Ratio of 12.85M, compared to 11.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.91 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.71 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.2. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.32 and -$4.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $502.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $524M to a low estimate of $496.1M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $456.38M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.48M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $545M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.64M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.