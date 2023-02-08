A correction may be in store for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares?

In the latest session, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) closed at $123.83 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $122.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063643 shares were traded. TROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $70.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $138 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Higginbotham Robert C.T. sold 6,619 shares for $120.48 per share. The transaction valued at 797,451 led to the insider holds 70,465 shares of the business.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 6,974 shares of TROW for $840,221 on Dec 09. The Vice President now owns 129,436 shares after completing the transaction at $120.48 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Stromberg William J, who serves as the Non-Executive COB of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $124.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,241,500 and left with 41,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $157.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TROW has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 225.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.11M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.13M with a Short Ratio of 19.06M, compared to 17.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.03% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TROW is 4.80, from 3.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 32.20% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.88 and $7.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.47 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, a decrease of -20.80% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.67B, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.02B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.