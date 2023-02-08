A glimpse at CECO Environmental Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, CECO Environmental Corp.’s stock clocked out at $14.67, up 1.95% from its previous closing price of $14.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181841 shares were traded. CECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CECO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Gleason Todd R sold 11,000 shares for $11.59 per share. The transaction valued at 127,436 led to the insider holds 178,021 shares of the business.

Nuggihalli Ramesh bought 250 shares of CECO for $2,812 on Nov 18. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 75,297 shares after completing the transaction at $11.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CECO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CECO has reached a high of $14.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CECO traded 281.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 411.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.70M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company.