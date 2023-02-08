A glimpse at Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed at $44.98 up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $44.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625080 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 23, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $58 from $60 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On October 11, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Wong Robert sold 3,004 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 135,180 led to the insider holds 27,533 shares of the business.

Jaw Ching sold 15,000 shares of CYTK for $675,000 on Feb 03. The SVP Finance & CFO now owns 67,184 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Blum Robert I, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $42.43 each. As a result, the insider received 424,300 and left with 406,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYTK has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 810.27k over the past ten days. A total of 93.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 11.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.22% and a Short% of Float of 18.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.14, with high estimates of -$0.94 and low estimates of -$1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.57. EPS for the following year is -$4.48, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$5.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, up 44.30% from the average estimate.