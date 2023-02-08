A Stock You Should Be Looking At: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

After finishing at $41.34 in the prior trading day, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) closed at $41.40, up 0.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11538680 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $41 from $45 previously.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Carlisle Stephen K. sold 18,000 shares for $41.97 per share. The transaction valued at 755,460 led to the insider holds 46,170 shares of the business.

Carlisle Stephen K. sold 25,645 shares of GM for $1,001,181 on Apr 29. The Executive Vice President now owns 64,170 shares after completing the transaction at $39.04 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Jacobson Paul A, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $38.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,357,650 and bolstered with 110,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $52.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.79M with a Short Ratio of 20.42M, compared to 26.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.13. EPS for the following year is $6.1, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $40.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.73B to a low estimate of $35.39B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $33.58B, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.59B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.06B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.29B and the low estimate is $142.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.