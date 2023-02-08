An average trading volume for AppLovin Corporation (APP) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed at $12.85 in the last session, up 1.98% from day before closing price of $12.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2901428 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 30, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $14.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 30, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Foroughi Arash Adam sold 373,668 shares for $10.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,947,018 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Foroughi Arash Adam sold 373,667 shares of APP for $3,878,477 on Dec 09. The CEO & Chairperson now owns 877,223 shares after completing the transaction at $10.38 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Foroughi Arash Adam, who serves as the CEO & Chairperson of the company, sold 373,666 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider received 3,941,093 and left with 1,001,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $76.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APP traded on average about 3.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 369.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.08M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.51M with a Short Ratio of 17.75M, compared to 14.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.