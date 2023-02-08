An average trading volume for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $3.05 in the prior trading day, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) closed at $3.02, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508525 shares were traded. BYSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BYSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 02, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $38 previously.

On December 02, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 87.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYSI has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4013.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 317.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.14M. Insiders hold about 40.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.27% stake in the company. Shares short for BYSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$2.49.