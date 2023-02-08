An average trading volume for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) closed at $22.68 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $22.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631127 shares were traded. VERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VERV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.40 and its Current Ratio is at 19.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On December 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $13.

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 06, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares for $22.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,852 led to the insider holds 6,629 shares of the business.

Dorval Allison sold 554 shares of VERV for $12,243 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,186 shares after completing the transaction at $22.10 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 97,166 shares for $31.14 each. As a result, the insider received 3,025,611 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1600.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $43.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VERV traded on average about 942.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 552.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.52M. Shares short for VERV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.73M with a Short Ratio of 12.79M, compared to 9.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.90% and a Short% of Float of 33.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.84, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.3 and -$3.22.