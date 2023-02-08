An investigation into AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s technical aspects

The price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) closed at $0.48 in the last session, down -11.98% from day before closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0647 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2001623 shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4508.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 26,250 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares of UAVS for $56,250 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 408,750 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Mooney Barrett, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 21,450 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4324, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5856.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAVS traded on average about 594.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 857.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.60M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 4.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.