An investigation into Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s technical aspects

The price of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) closed at $8.79 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $8.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1916228 shares were traded. HOUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $17 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 44,275 led to the insider holds 39,321 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of HOUS for $21,760 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 141,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Anywhere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has reached a high of $20.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOUS traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.38M. Shares short for HOUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.4M with a Short Ratio of 14.73M, compared to 14.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.72% and a Short% of Float of 22.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated decrease of -18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, a decrease of -99.30% less than the figure of -$18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.98B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.45B and the low estimate is $6.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.